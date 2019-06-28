Alarming Increase

Jammu and Kashmir imported 52,736 quintals of cigarettes during the last fiscal (2018-19), which is 5,647 quintals more than it imported the year before. It also collected Rs 2.25 crore more tax through the commonest tobacco product last fiscal.

The Excise and Taxation Department collected more than Rs 21 crore as toll tax during the last fiscal on import of 52,736 quintals of cigarettes, which is 11 percent more than in 2017-18. The import of cigarettes increased despite the increase in toll tax. This is an ominous and an insalubrious development that must be checked and contained primarily because it has public health connotations and implications. That smoking is injurious to health- a standard iteration that is written on cigarette packets and even vivid visuals- is an axiom that everyone knows but it still does not serve as a deterrent for smokers. The question is why? One obvious answer is that smoking is addictive and once a person latches onto it, he continues and persists regardless of the obvious consequences which include chest and lung diseases and even that fatal illness called cancer. But, yet again, these are known facts. The issue or the question that must be addressed are the reasons why people take to smoking cigarettes. The underlying reasons are manifold. The salient of these are stress and tension of assorted varieties, the thrill of smoking during formative years, peer group pressure and so on. Once a person begins, it is very difficult to resist and this bad habit persists for years if not for a life time. Smoking then is in the nature of a bad choice and habit that is harmful at a range of levels. In case of adults, there is very little than can be done to check this problem. But, these days, it is observed that teenagers and the youth have taken to this bad addiction. All efforts must be made to dissuade children and “young adults” from smoking. These could include tough measures from both the supply and demand angles and sides that make it difficult for teenagers and adolescents to access cigarettes. Awareness campaigns must be launched that clearly state and articulate the problem. Moreover, the level of taxes on cigarettes can be raised. While this would not dissuade and deter chronic smokers but many, who would feel the pinch on their pockets could be deterred. The raised taxes must not go into the kitty of cigarette companies but could be used for social welfare issues. In the final analysis, cigarette smoking is not only a bad habit but a noxious and toxic practice that has negative consequences for individuals and society. It must be seen thus and efforts made to check the practice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

