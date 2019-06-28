Advisors grieved

SRINAGAR: Advisors to Governor – K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, KK Sharma and K Skandan – have expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Peer Ki Gali in Shopian district.

In their separate messages, the advisors conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. They wished early recovery to those injured in the road mishap.

Meanwhile, Advisor Kumar, who also holds the charge of the health department, instructed authorities to ensure best possible treatment to the injured persons.

