Advisor Kumar expresses grief, orders inquiry

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Thursday expressed grief over the death of Nazir Ahmad Bhat in a mysterious blast at Chaddar area of Kulgam district.

The Advisor in his condolence message has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul and early recovery of the injured. He directed Divisional administration to hold an enquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam has been ordered to conduct an Inquiry into the incident and come up with a report within seven days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

