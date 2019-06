Jammu: A man booked for abduction and rape was arrested after a five-year-long hunt in Rajouri district here, police said on Friday.

Mohammad Ishtiaq, a resident of Lamberi village, was arrested by a special police team from Nowshera area of the district, an officer said.

Ishtiaq was evading his arrest since 2014, they said.

