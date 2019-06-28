11 killed as vehicle falls into gorge off Mughal Road

3 injured in critical condition; girl students of a computer institute in Poonch were going to a picnic

Shopian: The deadliest ever accident on Mughal Road claimed lives of eleven persons, among them nine girl students, and left three others critically injured after a Tempo Traveller vehicle that was on its way to a picnic spot skidded off the road and fell into a gorge thousand feet deep, in Lal-Gulam area, some 30 kilometers from district headquarters Shopian, on Thursday.

Girl students of a computer institute which is based at Surankot area of Poonch district were on a picnic, and according to sources were scheduled to visit Dhobijan, when the accident took place. A total of 18 persons were travelling in the vehicle.

Officials who visited the spot said that the traveller vehicle had turned into pieces.

Seven injured were referred to Srinagar based hospitals, among whom three are believed to be critical.

According to the district administration, initial investigation suggests that the driver was over speeding when his vehicle skidded off the road at Lal-Gulam on Mughal Road.

“Soon after the information about the accident, a team of officers including doctors, police and other officials reached the spot,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shabir Hussain Bhat, said.

Bhat added that the vehicle had tumbled about one-thousand feet deep into the gorge and had smashed into pieces. “There was enough space (on the road) as two heavy vehicles could have passed there, but it looks like the driver was travelling at over 70 kilometers per hour,” Bhat said.

He said that students of a computer institute were coming in the vehicle to visit Dhobijan area, some 22 kilometers from district headquarters Shopian. He said a total of 11 persons succumbed to their injuries, of whom nine were girl students.

Seven of the injured persons according to doctors where removed to District Hospital Shopian from where they were shifted to Srinagar based hospitals after first-aid treatment. ADC Shabir Ahmad said that the condition of three injured persons is believed to be critical but the rest are stable.

Officials said that the rescue operation ended by 4:30pm after all the injured persons were rescued and the dead bodies recovered from the site.

Today’s accident is being considered the deadliest accident on the historical road which was thrown open in 2010.

The deceased persons were identified as Tabassum, daughter of Muhammad Rafi, resident of Fazilabad; Shreen Fatima, daughter of Zaman Ahmad, resident of Lathong; Suhail Ahmad, son of Zubair Ahmad, resident of Gunthal; Irfana Kousar, resident of Drhaba; Humaira Kazmi, resident of Dhundak; Rehmat Bi, resident of Dhundak; Jameel Ahmad, resident of Mindal; Najma, resident of Lasana; Shabnum, daughter of Hadayat Ahmad, resident of Gunthal; Rabia, daughter of Mukhtar Ahmed, resident of Gunthal; and Nayeema, daughter of Riyaz Ahmad.

All the slain, according to doctors, were brought dead to district hospital Shopian.

The injured persons were identified as Jameel Ahmad, son of Abdul Raheem; Sania, daughter of Muhammad Rafiq, resident of Faisalabad; Tazeem Akhter, son of Abdul Rasheed; Tabassum, daughter of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Surankot; Aliya, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad, resident of Surankot; Mehrun Nisa and Afsana Javid.

