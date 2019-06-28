1 killed, 2 injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Srinagar: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in as mysterious explosion in Chidder village in southern Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that the mysterious blast occurred inside the shop of a scrap dealer.

“As the workers inside the shop were dismantling the newly arrived scrap, a blast happened inside the shop,” he said.

Consequently, three persons sustained injuries in this incident, in which one person succumbed while as two other injured persons sustained critical injuries.

The injured persons were evacuated to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The slain has been identified as Nazir Ahmad, son of Abdul Khaliq, a local resident while the injured have been identified as Mohammad Abdullah and Yawar Ahmad.

