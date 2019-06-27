Tractor driver killed in Kangan

Ganderbal: A tractor driver was killed in Kangan after the tractor overturned at Gund area on Tuesday evening. Another man was also injured in the incident.

Officials said that the tractor on way from Gagangir to Fraw overturned near Jamia Masjid Shareef Gund resulting into injuries to driver and another person.

The two were rushed to a nearby hospital, where driver Rayaz Ahmad Bhat was declared brought dead.

Bhat was a resident of Fraw Gund.

The injured person has been identified as Muzaffar Ahmed Lone, a resident of Gund. He has been referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.

