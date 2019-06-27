Tehreek-e-Hurriyat expresses shock and grief over the killing of 11 students in road accident

Srinagar: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the killing of eleven students including 9 girls and injured many in a tragic road accident in Peer Ki Gali Mughal Road.

He said that it was tragic to see many lives getting lost in road accidents and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir.he said adding,the causes of the fateful accident should be ascertained. The incumbent authorities needs to devise a strategy to reduce these tragedies,”he said,

Sehrai, said It is heart wrenching to hear about such deadly accidents happening time and again and the incumbent administration is equally responsible for passengers safety in the areas which are mostly hilly.He expressed sympathies with the families whose loved ones were killed in a tragic road accident and shared his thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families.He prays for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.

Sehrai ,also has expressed concern and anguish over the mysterious blast in Kulgam Area in which one person got killed and two others got injured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

