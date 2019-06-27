Stone pelting incidents have declined in Kashmir: MoS Home

SRINAGAR: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that stone pelting incidents had declined in Kashmir this year, compared to the number of incidents during the corresponding period last year.

According to a statement issued by the government, Reddy said, “Pursuant to the Government policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the State Government has taken stringent action to deal with stone pelting, including identification and arrest of stonepelters and instigators of such acts under relevant laws”.

It added that the government has also constituted a Joint Monitoring Committee involving all concerned agencies at the central level and a Multi Disciplinary Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) at the State level for sustained action against terror funding. This has, inter-alia, resulted in a significant decline in incidents of stone pelting in 2019.

The statement also reported the number of incidents of stone pelting and arrests made in the state of Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years.

In year 2016, 2,653 stone pelting incidents were reported, 10,571 youth were arrested and 276 persons were sent to jail.

Similarly, in the year 2017, 1,412 stone pelting incidents were reported and 2,838 youth were arrested and 63 youths were sent to jail.

In 2018, 1,458 stone pelting cases were reported, 3,797 youth were arrested in these incidents, and 65 were sent to jail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

