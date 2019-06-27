Several injured in Mughal road accident in Shopian

Srinagar: Several passengers were injured after a vehicle they were traveling fell into a deep gorge near Pir Ki Gali on historic Mughal road in Shopian district.

Sources told Kashmir Reader that immediately after the incident a special team by district administration Shopian was rushed to the spot to carry on rescue operation.

Deputy Commissioner, Shopian Owais Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that six injured persons were rushed to district hospital Shopian, where from two were referred to territory care hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.

“We have rushed a team to the spot, but have no contact with them due to non availability of mobile connectivity there,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

