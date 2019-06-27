Sehrai condemns arrest of Urdu daily editor

Srinagar: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai on Wednesday condemned the arrest of the editor of daily Aafaq, Ghulam Jeelani Qadri.

In a statement, he also slammed declaring veteran journalist a proclaimed offender.

Sehrai expressed his support and solidarity for veteran journalist.

He said that a free press is a bedrock and an essential ingredient of every civilized society. “Journalist fraternity in Kashmir has often faced such harassment from last 30 years,” he added.

He reiterated his demand that journalism in Kashmir should be free from harassment.

