Probe corruption cases of ‘high and mighty’: Shah

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed for speedy investigations into corruption cases of the “high and mighty” while directing that major development projects announced by the Prime Minister be completed in time-bound manner.

After reviewing development projects and schemes, additional secretary home affairs Gyanesh Kumar briefed the media saying that the home minister directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau to fast track investigations into graft cases involving the “high and mighty” and called for strengthening the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

During the meeting at SKICC in Srinagar, Governor SP Malik, Home Secretary, all the four Advisors to the Governor, the Chief Secretary and senior officials of the state and central government were present.

Kumar informed that of the Rs 80,068 crore under Prime Minister Development Package, 82 percent funds have already been sanctioned for 63 projects including 2 AIIMS, 2 IIMs, IIT, Ring Roads in Jammu and Srinagar, widening and strengthening of national highways, tourism, health and power projects etc.

The development review meeting focused on accelerating development, building infrastructure, good governance, inclusive growth for all communities, employment generating scheme for the youth, to name a few.

The Home Minister asked the J&K government to ensure that poorest of the poor of Jammu and Kashmir should get the benefits of Good Governance in all spheres. He gave the following directions:

The State Public Service Delivery Act be strictly enforced and wide publicity be given to the services already covered under the Act.

State officers be fully be sensitive towards balanced development of all the three regions comprising Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Inclusive approach towards all communities so that no community should feel neglected, including people living in border areas, migrants, SCs/STs, socially and educationally backward classes, Residents of Backward areas and economically weaker sections of the society.

Public hearing programmes be supervised by the advisors, secretaries and collectors and a regular time be fixed for public hearings at all levels, – village, tehsil, sub division, division, district and secretariat. Public Grievances should be disposed of in a time bound manner.

Investments for generating large-scale employment opportunities for the local youth. For this, renowned educational and health institutions be motivated to establish their institutions in the state. Filling of vacancies in the state government in a time bound manner.

Demonstrative improvements be achieved in all the major flagship programmes of the Central Government such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Himayat, Ayushman Bharat, Swach Bharat Mission, Smart Cities Mission, Saubhagya, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM’s Jan Dhan Yojana etc.

