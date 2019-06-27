Geelani calls for ‘peaceful protests’ after Friday prayers against plight of prisoners

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference (G) chairperson Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday said that the plight of political prisoners in and outside Jammu and Kashmir is disturbing and painful not only for their families, but for whole nation particularly “pro-freedom” people.

Geelani appealed people for peaceful protests after Friday prayers in all parts of the valley including Chenab valley and Pakistan Administered Kashmir to show the solidarity with these detainees.

“One fails to understand, how world community affords to give a free hand to India, to snatch every right from the people, who have been made hostage to its egoistic and imperialistic oppression. The so-called Indian democracy is so scared of pro-freedom leaders and activists and leaves no stone unturned to keep them behind bars on fictitious and false charges, propagated through their biased and hypertonic media houses,” he said.

He said that our religious scholars should apprise the people about the prevailing situation here and guide them to achieve their collective goal.

