Pay heed to grievances of people living along border areas in JK: Farooq in LS

Masoodi pitches for return of power projects to State

New Delhi: The National Conference president and member of Parliament from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday urged the government to pay heed to the grievances of the people living along with border areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the statement, he stated this in the Lok Sabha.

Farooq raised the issue of poor BSNL connectivity in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and said that the poor cellular, landline and Net connectivity has become a source of inconvenience for the subscribers that demanded immediate rectification.

He said the situation of BSNL connectivity in the border areas of the state has gone from bad to worst. “The people living in the far-flung border areas of the state maintain that the company has failed to come up with the expectations of the subscribers. Day in and day out, the dismayed customers of BSNL complain of weak signal, call drops, poor connectivity in the areas. I urge the concerned ministry to look into the issue and pay heed to the grievances of the people living along Border areas in the state,” he said.

Another NC leader and member of Parliament from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi raised the query of increased power deficit in the state. “For the past few years, the government has miserably failed to increase power production in the state. Ever since BJP-PDP took reigns of the power, they have failed to add to the capacity of the existing poll of energy in the state,” he said.

“I take this opportunity and impress upon the GoI to ensure power projects are returned to the state government. Unfortunately, the government does not seem to be making any sincere efforts in this direction. The move will act as a big confidence-building measure in the state,” he said.

