Pakistan vs New Zealand: Cricket betting racket busted, 2 held

Hyderabad: A cricket betting racket has been busted and two people have been arrested, police said here Thursday.

On a tip-off that the two were collecting huge amounts from punters during the New Zealand vs Pakistan world cup match in England Wednesday, a building was raided and the duo held, a police press release said.

A sum of Rs 1.06 lakh in cash was recovered from the two, the release said.

A search was on for the prime accused in the racket, it added.

Earlier this month, a similar racket was busted and two organisers were arrested here, while the India-Pakistan match was on.

The arrested were using six cellphones and a TV to run the racket, a press release from the police had said.

Cash totalling Rs 53,970 and the electronic goods were seized from the accused, the release said. @PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

