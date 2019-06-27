One killed, two injured in mysterious blast in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: One person was killed while two others sustained injuries after some explosive material went off at Chuderban village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that a group of people were putting on fire some trash which apparently carried some explosive material. “It went off and led to the killing of one person while two others are injured,” he said. The incident was reported at 11 am in the morning today.

The slain has been identified as Nazir Ahmad, son of Abdul Khaliq, a local resident.

Meanwhile, reports said that the injured have been admitted in a local hospital for treatment.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and taken up investigations.

