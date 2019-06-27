Notes on Human Behaviour and Psychology

AAMIR AYOUB MIR

Have we humans ever thought at our personal level what is the purpose of us in this world? Different people have different perceptions about our existence. Some are of the religious viewpoint; some have the view that we are here to explore and learn, some feel we exist just by virtue of evolution.

Life is hard. Everyone knows that, but life is not impossible. And life is wonderful—ultimately. But, still, it is hard. Evolutionary psychology can help us understand why. We’re selfish, emotional hypocrites. But somehow we get by.

Evolutionary psychology is an approach to understanding human psychological processes and behaviour that sees humans as importantly part of the natural world—and sees our psychological systems as shaped by evolutionary forces across deep time. For the lion’s share of evolutionary history, humans lived in nomadic groups (of approximately 150 individuals—including both kin and non-kin). Famine was common. Premature mortality was common. Disease and death from predation were parts of everyday life. Life has always been hard for our kind, always!

But what makes us humans unique, is the tendency to fight back and live even in the harshest conditions possible. We fight for survival no matter what and motivation to excel drives us. Man soared into the skies and gradually into the space realm. This property not just to live but to live life to the fullest and thus explore the unknown makes man “the master of the earth”.

This is a great lesson in our individual life too. We just need to be strong enough to believe in our power. Exploring the world and thus learning from it is something we do on a daily basis. Empowerment comes only with knowledge and knowledge only builds by doing new things day in and day out!

But all this comes only by virtue of one property we possess and that is Free Will which is sort of wishful thinking. But there are enormously powerful factors beyond it that affect all human behaviour and thus we think of some things as free will that rather than gradual behavioural compulsions.

We love to believe in free will—and I’d say it’s important to do so in our daily lives. We need a concept of free will to hold others and ourselves accountable. But scientific psychology is all about the documentation of factors that govern human behaviour—beyond simply free will. The evolutionary psychological perspective suggests dozens of causes of everyday behaviours that are beyond just free will. For instance, if a supervisor at work hires his nephew instead of another more qualified candidate, he partly chose that outcome—but he also may unconsciously be demonstrating kin-selected altruism, or the tendency to over-benefit kin in decisions. He may have convinced himself that his nephew really was the best—in spite of other evidence. This kind of thing happens all the time. You control your behaviour—but only to a point—and there are lots of evolved forces in human history that control your behaviour along with whatever free will you’ve got.

—The author, from Pulwama, holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing.

aamir815@gmail.com

