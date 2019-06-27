NC expresses surprise over NITI Ayog report placing JK at seventh slot

JAMMU: The National Conference on Wednesday expressed surprise over the placement of Jammu and Kashmir at the seventh slot in NITI Ayog report and said that this is contrary to the ground reality.

“The health services in JK are in disarray. The hospitals and health institutions in rural and semi-urban areas are suffering from neglect in terms of staff, diagnostic facilities and medicines,” said the NC leader Rattan Lal Gupta in a statement.

He said that mere buildings do not make institutions unless these are made functional by way of ensuring the presence of the sanctioned staff of medicos and paramedic besides availability of diagnostic facilities and medicines.

He cited the plight of a primary health centre being manned by just a paramedic despite being sanctioned staff of over 10 doctors.

“Where have these doctors been attached,” he asked, saying the deployment of staff needs an immediate audit by an independent panel.

“To begin with, the State Health and Medical Education Department should detach all the attachments and repatriate the staff particularly doctors to their places of postings,” Gupta said while calling for effective superintendence and monitoring of punctuality of the staff.

He also regretted over the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities in ensuring the functioning of various units in the Super Specialty Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital in the wake of the retirement of senior doctors.

“How can the government be indifferent towards the important health services in the state,” he questioned.

