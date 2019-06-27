Modi Govt stops advertising in leading newspapers over ‘critical reporting’

Srinagar: The Narendra Modi led Government has stopped issuing advertisements in major newspapers such as the Times of India, The Hindu, Economic Times, The Telegraph, Ananda Bazar Patrika(ABP), and TV channels Times Now and Mirror Now, reported pgurus.com.

The Congress party raised the issue in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha accused Modi Government of indulging in undemocratic and megalomaniac style and trying to suppress freedom of the press, reported pgurus.com.

“The reason is believed to be the very negative reporting against the Government as well as against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central Government’s advertisements in The Hindu stopped in March after the Rafale deal illegalities series. Advertisements in Sameer-Vineet Jain brothers-owned The Times Group stopped from June onwards,” it said.

“Jain brother’s TV channels Times Now and Mirror Now, which cleverly take diametrically opposite positions in covering news. Insiders say, the entire Times Group faced the wrath of the Govt. for publishing a campaign-like series of reports against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha election campaign accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct. Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders feel this was a Congress-supported ploy to file complaints with the Election Commission against Modi,” the report said.

