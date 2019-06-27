Militant’s body retrieved from Hillock in Bijbehara, another arrested in injured condition

Srinagar: A militant was arrested in an injured condition while another militants body was found in the orchards of Sirhama village of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that the slain has been identified as Aadil Rehman Dass, a resident of Waghama village and was found dead on a hill in Sirhama.

The arrested militant has been identified as Arif Ahmad, a resident of Fatehpora in Anantnag district.

Late last night, reports said that heavy firing was heard in the area, briefly. While reports said that a gunfight erupted in the area, however, no official confirmed it. Later rumors had it that there was a group clash between militants of different outfits.

The details about the incident are sketchy. Many reports claim that the army had laid an ambush in the area.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police is yet to issue any statement on the incident.

