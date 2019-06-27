Militant killed in Tral

3 youths injured in clashes near gunfight site

Anantnag: A militant of the Zakir Musa-founded Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind was killed Wednesday morning in a gunfight with government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

At least 3 civilian youths were injured during clashes around the site of the gunfight and at some other places in Tral.

“One of the injured was later shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. He was stable, however,” a health official told Kashmir Reader.

The slain militant has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik, resident of Nagbal area in Tral. Malik was active for more than a year. He was earlier part of the Lashkar-e-Toiba and had later shifted to the AGH when it was led by Zakir Musa. The outfit has lost most of its cadre, including Musa, in the last month or so in different gunfights with government forces.

The gunfight today took place in Brenpathri forest area of Tral. The area was cordoned off at about 7:30 AM and within half an hour, guns rattled in the area.

“The cordon was being laid when the militant hiding in the forest area opened indiscriminate fire,” a senior police officer told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the fire was retaliated and after a brief gunfight the militant was killed. “His body along with his weapon and other material was retrieved from the site of the gunfight,” he said.

The militant’s body was later handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities. As soon as his body arrived in Nagbal, thousands of people began to arrive to attend his funeral prayers.

The authorities meanwhile snapped mobile internet services in Awantipora police district. The services had not been restored by the time this report was filed in the evening.

