Located in forest, Shopian school has no fencing to keep out animals, computer lab but no one to teach subject

SHOPIAN: A government middle school at Nagbal village, some 18 kilometres from the district headquarter of Shopian, has many problems which despite repeated appeals to the government have not been addressed since years.

This government middle school has 144 students, but despite that it is situated in a forest area, no fence has ever been constructed around its premises.

Teachers posted in the school said that schools like this with a good student roll are very few in the district, but despite that it genuine demands to help it to run its affairs smoothly are not being met by the government. “There should be at least 10 teachers in the school for nine classes, but we are only six here, which badly affects the teaching-learning,” school headmaster Farooq Ahmad Lone told Kashmir Reader.

Another teacher posted in the school said that a computer lab had been sanctioned by the government for the school years ago. It was even established later on, but the education authorities never took any further steps and did not even look to hire a computer teacher. “We failed to know what is the worth of a computer lab when we have no such teacher to teach our students,” he said.

He said that the lack of fencing around the school had turned its premises into an area for herds and domestic animals dogs to roam easily. “Two big streams are running close to the school, and the heavy flow of water and flash floods have eroded a huge portion of the school premises, but the authorities are nowhere to construct a flood protection Bund around the school,” the headmaster said, adding that the school being situated in a forest area, the lack of a fence puts the lives of the children and teachers at risk as several times wild animals were spotted in the school premises.

Besides the above problems. this school has no separate washrooms for girls. Students said that they face immense problems since there are only two washrooms for them and those too are combined for both boys and girls.

Locals said that there were two more washrooms in the school but sub-standard material was used in the construction which resulted in the cracks and snags in them. They said that at least three more washrooms should be constructed there so that students would not face problems.

Teachers and locals from the area told Kashmir Reader that they had been demanding posting of female teachers for the school since years, but their repeated pleas were ignored. “There arise many problems in the school, and we have several times witnessed girls complaining about health, but they don’t speak to male teachers, and that is why we demand a female teacher for the school,” one of the locals said.

Chief Education Officer, Shopian, Muhammad Mushtaq told Kashmir Reader that he has written to the authorities about the construction of a flood protection Bund and fence. “Female teachers will be deputed in the school very soon, and we will look into the deputation of computer teachers,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

