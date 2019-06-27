J&K’s cigarette import rises by 11% in 2018-19

Annual amount spent on tobacco consumption Rs 131 crore in Srinagar, highest in the state

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir imported 52,736 quintals of cigarettes during the last fiscal (2018-19), which is 5,647 quintals more than it imported the year before. The state also collected Rs 2.25 crore more tax through the commonest tobacco product last fiscal.

Sources in the Excise and Taxation Department say that the sale of cigarettes in J&K has seen a considerable rise over the years, leading to sharp rise in revenue collection through toll tax.

Official figures corroborate the claim. The Excise and Taxation Department collected more than Rs 21 crore as toll tax during the last fiscal on import of 52,736 quintals of cigarettes, which is 11 percent more than in 2017-18.

Other imported items, including loose tobacco and related products like bidis, hookahs, tobacco paste, cut tobacco, snuff, and cigars, saw a decline last fiscal.

As per the official data, supply of tobacco (other than cigarettes) declined to 75,322 quintals in 2018-19 from 78,627 quintals the year ago. However, the revenue collection through toll tax rose to Rs 3.01 crore as against Rs 2.28 crore over the same period.

“The supplies have declined due to increase in toll tax rates from Rs 290 to Rs 400 per quintal,” Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post Lakhanpur, Ashish Kumar Gupta told Kashmir Reader.

He said the same trend was reported earlier when the toll tax was increased from Rs 255 to Rs 290 per quintal.

Interestingly, the import of cigarettes increased despite the increase in toll tax.

Official data also suggests that the annual amount spent on tobacco consumption is a staggering Rs 131 crore in Srinagar alone, the highest in the state. Recently, the government has launched a crackdown on illegal sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products, with inspections of markets in various areas.

“The inspections are held in the wake of growing concerns about increasing prevalence of substance abuse in J&K and to verify adherence to the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act or COTPA 2003,” said an official.

He said the Act prohibits advertisement of and provides for regulation of trade and commerce in production and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

“Large number of stores and vendors situated at different places were found selling cigarettes without the mandatory pictorial warnings on packets thereof. Huge cache of such cigarettes was also seized from various markets during the inspections,” the official said.

Some 50 stores and vendors, including those found selling cigarettes and other tobacco products close to schools, in violation of COTPA and other provisions were booked, with several stores sealed during the inspections.

Last month, a district-level coordination committee comprising 15 members from different departments and organisations was constituted in Srinagar district for strict implementation of COTPA.

Different members of the committee have been assigned different roles and responsibilities to ensure effective and functional application of tobacco control in the district.

