‘JKLF has always aspired to peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue’

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has always aspired to a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue while taking the Kashmiris as a principle party into consideration, said the vice chairman of the party Saleem Haroon on Wednesday.

“To create a conducive atmosphere for any dialogue process, New Delhi must release pro-freedom leaders from jails, lift bans on legitimate political organizations and shun the euphoria of the conditional dialogue process,” he said in a statement.

He said: “History stands witness that JKLF had gone miles ahead and took many major and unpopular initiatives in the past that includes the announcement of the unilateral ceasefire and simultaneously offered an open-minded dialogue process to both India and Pakistan. However, it was unfortunate that New Delhi didn’t respond in a positive manner to our sincere offer.

Haroon said that if GoI is serious and prepared to engage with Kashmiris for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, “the reflection of intent must be observed on the ground”.

“On one hand, GoI is imposing bans on legitimate political organizations like JKLF and JeI and while as on the other hand, they are trying to hoodwink the international community by staging an impression of dialogue. They must lift the ban on peaceful protests and must allow freedom of expression and assembly in the state,” he said.

While terming the idea of dialogue process as an encouraging step, Haroon said that an idea without actions is mere chaos and confusion. “It is our pledge that JKLF will never renege or break commitment for immediate, permanent, long-lasting and peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.”

He added that it is high time to avoid time buyer schemes and display true statesmanship and end the sufferings of people of Kashmir and allow them to have a place free from “death and destruction”.

