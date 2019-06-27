Govt supressing media: Cong in Lok Sabha

Cong MP asks for reduction in customs duty on Pakistani goods

New Delhi: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Wednesday accused the central government of using “suppressive” tactics against the media.

He alleged during the Zero Hour that the government was “undemocratic” and suffered from “megalomania”, claiming that it used its advertisement measures to pressure the media.

His remarks drew protests from treasury benches.

Speaker Om Birla asked the next member to raise his issue during the Zero Hour, prompting Congress members to protest as Chowdhury wanted to speak further.

Among other issues, Manish Tewari of the Congress asked the government to make its stand clear on the US decision to withdraw its waiver to India to import crude oil from Iran.

Will the government continue to import oil from Iran or not, he asked.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the Congress asked the government to do away with the steep rise in duties on Pakistani products, saying it has led to joblessness in the border area in his constituency in Amritsar as over 5,000 families depended on trade with Pakistan for livelihood.

The duty was hiked after the Pulwama terror attack.

BJP’s Tapir Gao spoke about several political murders in Arunachal Pradesh. He said one of the cases was handed over to the NIA but no arrest has been made yet.

—PTI

