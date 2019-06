Srinagar: Government forces Thursday morning launched a massive search operation in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Reports said that acting on inputs about the presence of militants government forces in launched a search operation in Dar Mohalla Bonigam and Hergam Nussuu villages of Qazigund.

They said that at heavy contingents of forces have been deployed and door to door searches are going on.

