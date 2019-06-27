Governor expresses grief over loss of lives in Mughal road accident, announces ex-gratia

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident on Mughal road in Shopian district on Thursday.

In a condolence message, Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

Governor has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Governor directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them.

Eleven persons, including nine girls, were killed and five others injured in an accident near Peer Ki Gali on the historic Mughal road today.

