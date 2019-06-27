CUK’s Law deptt holds awareness prog

SRINAGAR: Legal Aid Clinic for Juveniles in Srinagar-LAC (J), School of Law, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) conducted a one-day event on the awareness and dissemination of information pertaining to Juvenile Justice Laws in the State of J&K.

The event comprised an expert lecture, skit presentation, quiz and speech competition, a statement issued here said.

The event commenced with the welcome address by Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, former Head and Dean, School of Legal Studies. Justice (Retd) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani was the chief guest on the occasion who delivered the expert lecture on the topic ‘Juvenile Justice System in JK: A Way Forward’.

Justice Kirmani highlighted the importance of family and social institutions in curbing the menace of juvenile delinquency. He encouraged participation at the grassroots level to deal with the problem emphasising that delinquency is a social issue and not a legal one.

He emphasised on the need to have a comprehensive rehabilitation policy for the juvenile delinquents in shaping the future of juveniles.

In his address, Project Director LAC (J), Hilal Ahmad Najar emphasised on broad objectives of The Juvenile Justice Act. In the speech competition, Asma Firdous from Department of English, CUK secured the first position. Aiman Jan from Department of Tourism secured the second and Malika Rashid Wani from Department of Law got the third position.

In the quiz competition, School of Legal Studies, CUK bagged the first prize and the second prize was shared by School of Law, University of Kashmir and Vitasta School of Law and Humanities respectively.

