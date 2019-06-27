An Unfair World

The material conditions of the world are unfair. This is almost in the nature of an axiom. There is rank inequality in the world; there is unfairness in the distribution of wealth and resources, and other inequities. Yet, by virtue of being human all human beings are equal. This perhaps constitutes the fundamental paradox of the human condition. But, this can and should be open to remedy to the extent it can be remedied. Consider an example. Person A is blessed by the Almighty with certain talents peculiar to him or her. But this person neither has wealth nor opportunity or access to it. On the contrary, person B has no or little talent but has both access to wealth and opportunity. This naturally creates a skewed playing field in favor of person B and is fundamentally unfair. Similarly, there is differential access to resources for many people and because of place or circumstances of birth, different people have different endowments and therefore varied and varying life chances. At times, the reasons for these differences accrue from human constructs like the organization of societies, class and caste hierarchies and so on. All these are human constructs at times designed by ruling elites and so on to check and curb the mobility of those not so fortunate. Therefore these are open to remedy and must be open to change for the sake of opportunity and equal development for and of all in a given society. This would require action at a range of levels but key is will and determination to do so. A word of clarification or even a caveat is necessary here: As Muslims we believe that destiny of individuals is ordained but at the it is said by Allah that the destiny of those is not changed unless they change themselves. It is therefore an imperative for us to change and do things for society that redound to larger good and public welfare. In fact, this is in the nature of an imperative and the onus falls on those who are privileged and fortunate not only or merely as a balm to their consciences but as a moral and ethical duty that is owed to society. This, obiter dictum, has practical implications and applications as well for it is also an axiom to state that a rising tide lifts all boats.

