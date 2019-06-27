Amit Shah’s visit J&K may help Centre understand ground situation better: Omar

By on No Comment

Amit Shah’s visit J&K may help Centre understand ground situation better: Omar

Srinagar: NC leader Omar Abdullah Thursday hoped Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir would help the Centre understand better the ground situation of the state and the need to change its approach towards it.

“After the two-day visit of the Union home minister to J&K, I hope there is a better understanding of the ground realities of the situation and the need to change the approach to the state,” tweeted National Conference vice president.

Shah is currently on a two-day tour to J&K. He arrived here Wednesday and reviewed the overall security situation in the state including the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

The home minister also reviewed the development scenario of the state at a high-level meeting attended by top officials from the state and the Centre.@PTI

Amit Shah’s visit J&K may help Centre understand ground situation better: Omar added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.