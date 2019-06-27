Home Minister Amit Shah visits family of police officer killed in Anantnag militant attack

Srinagar: Home Minister of India Amit Shah Thursday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a militant attack in Anantnag on June 12.

Amid tight security arrangements, Shah visited the family in Bal Garden area of the city.

The area was cordoned off for the home minister’s visit.

Khan, 37, was injured in the militant attack and later flown to Delhi in an air ambulance for specialised treatment. However, he succumbed to injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Five CRPF personnel were killed in the attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

Khan, the SHO of Saddar Police station in Anantnag, reached the site soon after.

The moment he stepped out of his official bulletproof vehicle, along with his service rifle, a barrage of bullets were fired by the terrorist. One ricocheted from the butt of his service rifle and hit his liver and duodenum, officials had said.

Even in that condition, the officer kept firing bullets at the terrorist before he collapsed, they had said.

