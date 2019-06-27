Amit Shah directs naming prominent public places in J&K after slain policemen

Srinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah has directed naming prominent places in Jammu and Kashmir after policemen killed while fighting militants.

Briefing media in Srinagar, Special Secretary (internal security) AP Maheswari said that Shah called for “zero tolerance” towards militancy and funding in the Valley.

Lauding the JK police in fighting militancy, he said that the home minister directed state government to “commemorate the martyrdom of its policemen in their hometown and villages” every year.

He said that Home Minister emphasised that the benefits of growth and development should reach the poorest of the poor.

Shah arrived in the Valley since Wednesday and will be leaving today after holding series of meetings at SKICC in Srinagar.

Early today morning, he visited the residence of slain SHO Arshid Khan at Balgarden.

Khan was killed in a militant attack at KP road in Anantnag.

He handed appointment letter to his wife for a job in the state government.

Shah said he would review the performance of the state periodically.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

