Amarnath Yatra focus of Shah’s meet in Valley with security brass

SRINAGAR: On the first day of his maiden visit to Kashmir as India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-profile security meeting in which he directed government forces to ensure a violence-free Amarnath Yatra.

Shah reached Srinagar airport in the afternoon where he was received by Governor Satya Pal Malik and other top ranking officers. Later he chaired the security meet at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake where apart from Malik, and union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, top security officers including GoC Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and chiefs of other security establishments were present.

Home Affairs Special Secretary (Internal Security) AP Maheshwari said that the home minister directed security agencies to be fully alert and to undertake all measures for smooth conduct of the 45-day Amarnath Yatra.

After the meeting, Maheshwari briefed the press in Srinagar. He said Shah had directed the forces to not maintain any laxity, and that senior officers should personally supervise the arrangements.

“Forces should ensure optimum use of latest technology and gadgets not only for the security of the yatra but also to facilitate the movement of devotees and tourists,” Maheshwari said, flanked by additional secretary Ganesh Kumar and J&K Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra.

“He (Shah) specifically drew attention of the forces towards anti-sabotage as well as anti-subversion drills and the access control procedures. In this context, he firmly underscored the need for prompt response of the security forces towards counter IED measures,” he added.

According to him, Shah said that the convoy of the yatra should be allowed on time and after the cut-off timings barricades should be erected at suitable locations. Shah directed that no differentiation should be made between yatris and tourists, Maheshwari said.

Besides attending to medical emergency, Shah said at the meeting, preparedness must also be ensured to deal with any type of natural calamity. “Specialised units and trained personnel with advanced equipment should be in place with due focus on the prescribed drills for the purpose. Weather assessment should be factored in all yatra movements,” Masheswari said of the directions issued by Shah.

Shah also directed that daily feedback be given of any shortcomings and real-time rectification be made. He directed for taking strict action against miscreants and reiterated the need to cover all sensitive and vulnerable places including possible points of infiltration all throughout the state, in order to obviate any type of risk to the yatra.

