Advisors to Governor express grief over deaths in Peer Ki Gali road accident

Srinagar: Advisors to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, KK Sharma and K Skandan have expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Peer Ki Gali in Shopian District.

In their separate messages, the Advisors conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the peace to the departed souls. They also wished early recovery to those injured in the road mishap.

Meanwhile, Advisor Kumar, who also holds the charge of the Health Department, instructed the authorities to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured persons.

The incident occurred when a vehicle carrying students who were on excursion fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali in Shopian district resulting in loss of lives and injuries to several others travelling in the vehicle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

