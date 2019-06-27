4 dead, 6 injured in Mughal road accident

Srinagar: Four passengers were killed and six others injured on Thursday after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road near Pir Ki Gali along historic Mughal road in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Reports said that a Tempo traveller skidder off the road and felt into deep george. Soon after the mishap, locals and police launched a rescue operation during which four persons were found dead whileas six others were evacuated to District Hospital Shopian in serious conditions.

Deputy Commissioner, Shopian Owais Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that six injured persons were rushed to district hospital Shopian, where from two were referred to territory care hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.

