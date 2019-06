Srinagar: Eleven students were killed and seven others injured on Thursday after a vehicle skidded off the road near Pir Ki Gali on Mughal road in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Reports said that a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into deep gorge, leading to death of 11 students including 9 girls and injuries to seven others.

The students were from a private computer centre at Surankote and we’re on picnic.

