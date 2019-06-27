1 dead, 3 injured after falling into a well in Baramulla village

Srinagar: One person died and three others were injured critically after they fell into a well in Khaitangan village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday.

“Some members of a family were digging a well when a rope they were holding broke down suddenly and they all fell inside,” reports said.

The other members of the family with the help of neighbors rescued them and took them to a nearby hospital where one of them was declared brought dead while the others were admitted in critical conditions. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Rather son of Abdul Aziz Rather.

Quoting a police officer a local news gathering agency GNS reported that the man died due to suffocation and said that the other three injured were hospitalized and are stable.

Those injured were identified as Firdous Ahmed Rather son of Abdul Ahad Rather, Mashook Ahmed Rather son of Abdul Ahad Rather and Abdul Ahad Rather son of Abdul Aziz Rather.

