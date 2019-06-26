Traffic restrictions on Boulevard-Nishat route

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday imposed traffic restriction on Boulevard-Nishat route for commuters in view of the high profile two-day visit of home minister Amit Shah to the Valley.

The traffic restriction ordered by District Magistrate Srinagar will be imposed on Tuesday beginning 8am till 10:30pm. Similarly, the restrictions for Wednesday will begin from 7 am to 4 pm.

The department said that Boulevard road along the Dal Lake leading to Nishat and Shalimar will be blocked for vehicular traffic.

Instead commuters will have to use alternate route through Hazratbal-Lal Bazar road.

Motorist intending to travel from Dalgate, Lal chowk and adjacent areas towards Harwan-Shalimar-Nishat shall adopt Nowpora-Khayam-Rainawari via Dargah-Zakoora to reach their respective destinations, a statement issued by traffic police said.

Vehicles of tourists residing in Dal and Nishat area and emergency service vehicles are exempted from the restriction. However, they have been advised to restrict their movement to bare minimum requirement on boulevard-foreshore road axis, it added.

