Three suicide bombers killed in Pakistan’s Loralai

Three suicide bombers were shot dead as security forces successfully repulsed an attack in the Police Lines area in Pakistan’s Loralai on Wednesday morning.

A policeman – identified as Head Constable Allah Nawaz – was killed in the attack, while two more police constables were injured, Express Tribune reported.

Initial reports suggested three civilians were also injured in the early morning assault, which took place while exams for the police force were being conducted.

ISPR in a statement said one suicide bomber was shot dead at the entry point of the police lines, while the other two managed to enter the area.

Of these two, one was shot dead by security personnel while the other blew himself up.

The people injured in the attack were identified as Bibi Fatima, Sajjad Ahmed, Muhammad Idris and Muhammad Alam.

The army’s media wing confirmed that the area had been completely secured.

