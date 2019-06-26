School principals responsible for illegal ferrying of students in Srinagar

Srinagar: The illegal ferrying of students in school vehicles or any other transport facility provided to them, School principal would be responsible for any untoward incident.

An order issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar after it has been observed that a large number of private vehicles are being used in the territorial jurisdiction of district Srinagar for ferrying (pick up / drop) of school children in violation of guidelines laid down of Supreme Court.

“It is the responsibility of the school principal to ensure safety of students viz-a-viz plying of such vans, safety in pick up and measures for ensuring guidelines.

