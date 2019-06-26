One militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Srinagar: One militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Brenpathri forest area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police official said that the forces have recovered a body from the spot and the operation concluded.

The gunfight ensued after a joint team of forces including Army’s 42 RR, paramilitary CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG launched a search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

As the searches continued, militants fired upon forces triggering a gunfight, the official said.

They said that the identity of the slain militant is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson in a statement said that incriminating material including arms & ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter.

