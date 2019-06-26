Mercury soars 4 notches above average in Jammu

Jammu: Heat wave conditions prevailed in Jammu Wednesday as the mercury soared to 41.6 degrees Celsius, nearly 4 notches above the season’s average, a spokesperson of the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature marked an increase of 1.8 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day’s 39.8, resulting in less movement of people in markets during the day.

The night temperatures also shot up by almost three notches compared to the previous night and settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees above normal during this part of the season, the spokesperson said.

Summer capital Srinagar, on the other hand, continued to witness a pleasant weather at a high of 28.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius, both staying several degrees below the season’s average. While the day temperature in the city was up by 0.9 degrees compared to the previous day, but stayed 2.2 degrees below the normal, the night temperature stayed over four degrees below the normal. It had recorded a minimum of 12.8 degrees Celsius Tuesday.

Despite witnessing showers during the day, Katra town, which functions as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, remained the second hottest place in the state with a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.7 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather till July 5 in the state.

