Home Minister emphasises security forces be on alert to ensure violence free yatra

Srinagar: Special Secretary MHA on internal security AP Maheshwari on Wednesday said that Home Minister Amit Shah directed security forces to be alert and ensure a violence-free Yatra.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Maheshwari asked the forces to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure.

He said that the senior officers of the security establishments should personally monitor the Yatra.

“There should be timely dispatch of security convoys, barricades should be erected at all places 24/7 and trained personnel should be deployed.”

Maheshwari said that strict action should be taken against miscreants and the security agencies need to cover vulnerable points including the inflitrating points for risk free yatra.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

