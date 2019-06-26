KEG acknowledges ‘judicial intervention’

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) in a statement issued on Tuesday acknowledged the judicial intervention that led to release from police custody of Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, editor of daily newspaper Afaaq, after he was arrested on Monday night.

“KEG acknowledges the judicial intervention that led to Qadri’s release. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar actually showed the judiciary’s concern in the case, insisting that the liberty of the media is not barred or trampled upon,” the KEG said in its statement.

The KEG condemned the police raid on the residence of its senior member and said that Qadri, 62, was a known hypertensive.

“The police invoked a 1990 case registered against eight journalists and editors. Of the eight “accused’, two veterans are no more – Sofi Ghulam Mohammad of ‘Srinagar Times’ and Ghulam Mohammad Aarif of ‘Daily Hamdard’,” the KEG said in its statement. “It is still not known why Qadri was singled out for allegedly defying the due process of law in a case he is not aware about. Qadri said he does not know how and why he was declared a proclaimed offender. The case is curious because the same police station verified and attested the antecedents of the editor for issuance of the passport twice in last 30 years.”

The KEG noted that in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, the police failed to offer even an iota of explanation about the case.

“KEG regrets the way a senior editor was declared proclaimed offender in books and finally arresting him during the dead of the night. Qadri, like every member of the media in Kashmir, is a law abiding citizen and could have personally appeared before the police station or the court had he been informed. He has been a newspaper editor for last more than two decades, has contributed to the institution of media and has been in public life for three decades. How can a person be a proclaimed offender if he is available in his office in the heart of Srinagar for more than 15 hours daily?” the KEG asked.

The KEG regretted that the arrest of Qadri had led to delay in the electoral process of the Aiwan-e-Sahafat because most of the journalists were busy shuttling between courtrooms and the police station for the whole day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

