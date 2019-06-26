‘Kashmir expert’ Arvind Kumar is new IB chief, ‘Balakot planner’ Samant Goel to head R&AW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Samant Goel as the next chief of India’s external spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Arvind Kumar as the Director, Intelligence Bureau.

Both are Indian Police Service officers of 1984 batch with Goel belonging to Punjab cadre and Kumar, to Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Hindustan Times reported.

The two officers will take over this month-end when the extended tenure of IB chief Rajiv Jain and R&AW secretary Anil K Dhasmana ends. Jain and Dhasmana were appointed in December 2016 and were given a six-month extension as the country moved into election mode.

Goel heads operations for the external intelligence agency. The senior police officer was instrumental in planning the February 2019 Balakot air strikes and the 2016 surgical strikes carried out after the terror attack at Uri brigade.

Arvind Kumar has been closely involved in tackling left-wing extremism at the Intelligence Bureau. The special director-rank officer is also the intelligence agency’s Kashmir expert and has been closely involved in formulating and executing the Centre’s approach on militancy in the valley.

Samant Goel, in contrast, spent a considerable part of his career in Punjab where he was posted to oversee security, intelligence and the border range. The IPS officer came to Delhi on his first assignment at R&AW in 2001 and has stayed back.

