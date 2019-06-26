Inculcate Best Practice(s)

The mainstays of Kashmir’s economy are agriculture and horticulture that , by virtue of back of the envelope calculations , probably contribute mostly to its Gross State Domestic Product(GSDP). But, due to one reason or the other, the region’s produce is hampered. Recently, what has happened, largely due to extraneous factors like uncertain, freak and inclement weather patterns, an outbreak of a fungal disease called “ rust” has been observed in many apple orchards in South Kashmir. While the outbreak can largely be isolated to freak weather and the unusual volume of rainfall this year, other controllable factors and reasons also account for it. These are the use of chemicals and pesticides that leave a residue on the crops and then the problem is exacerbated by rains and so on. All this damages crops and causes other issues usually of a commercial nature to farmers. A remedy must be found so that these problems and allied issues are not repeated. One of these could and must be sparser use of pesticides and only those that are reputed brands in the market. But this is not enough and can only happen when farmers are educated in terms of best and prudent practices. Often times, it is observed that farmers are not well aware and educated about modern and prudent practices of farming. As a result and unintentionally what accrues and happens are practices that are detrimental to crop production. However, this is not enough. A more prudent approach would be to educate farmers not only in production techniques but also a thorough awareness and education must be devised, formulated and imparted to farmers that is end to end. Broken down, this means that farmers should have know how that pertains to production, financing , marketing and selling their produce. Indeed, there have been and are attempts and efforts in this direction but more effort must be put into these to make the education package , so to speak, more robust and with a far and wide reach. This education must be state of the art, effective and efficient and delivered in a way that not only protects the crops but also makes these globally competitive. Horticulture is the region’s Unique Selling Point(USP) and provides livelihood and employment to multitudes. It would be in the nature of sheer travesty if it falls victim to negligence or tepid efforts.

