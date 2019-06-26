Illegal extraction of sand and boulders from Brengi Nallah leaves farmland dry in Anantnag

Helpless before organised mafia, say officials in district administration

Anantnag: Hundreds of kanals of paddy and orchard land, in several villages of Anantnag district, is without irrigation due to the plundering of the main water source – the Brengi Nallah. Despite a ban imposed by the Geology and Mining Department, extraction of sand and boulders from the stream continues right under the nose of either a helpless, or complicit, district administration.

The illegal extraction, carried out with heavy machinery – like tippers and JCBs – is only aggravating and speeding up the damage to the stream. The bulk of the extraction is done in the stretch between the Sadoora Bridge and the Laalan Bridge, in disregard of repeated pleas by farmers who are dependent on the waters of the nallah.

“It is a one-and-a-half kilometre stretch of the nallah which is being mercilessly plundered. The extraction has increased its depth, which has subsequently halted the water from reaching our cultivated land,” said Abdul Rehman, a farmer in Kamad area of Anantnag district.

As per local sources, hundreds of kanals of land – both paddy fields and orchards – are dependent on the water of the Brengi Nallah. Such land is located in Kamad, Chichripora, Rooh-Monghaal and several other adjoining areas – all of which is running dry these days.

“This plundering and loot of a natural water source has continued for a while now, with tacit understanding of the administration, we believe. Otherwise, how is it possible to do something illegal in broad daylight?” the locals said.

They alleged that the stone crushers located in the area, many in number, use the extracted boulders for free. “They keep some palms in the administration well greased to do so,” the locals alleged.

Sources in the district administration told Kashmir Reader that it was a well organised nexus and not some scattered incidents of illegal extraction.

“It’s an organised mafia and the administration seems to be either unwilling or helpless as this mafia flexes muscles in the area,” a senior official in the district administration told Kashmir Reader.

Officially, too, the district administration acknowledges that it has failed to curb the menace. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dooru, GR Wani, said that despite repeated action taken by the district administration, the extraction has been going on relentlessly.

“Recently we got more than 14 bulldozers seized by the police and a number of tippers as well. They were released after affidavits were submitted that they won’t be used to extract anything from the nallah. The next day, they were again at it,” Wani said.

He also acknowledged that land in the stream’s adjoining areas was running dry because of this illegal extraction. “I am in consultation with the locals and we are trying to come up with a plan against this menace. I hope we will be able to curb it,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

