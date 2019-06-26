Tehreek-e-Hurriyat condemns raid on residence of senior journalist

Srinagar: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai strongly condemned the raid on residence of senior Journalist and Editor of daily “Afaaq” Ghulam Jeelani Qadri and subsequently arresting him which is extremely shocking.

He also condemned declaring veteran journalist a proclaimed offender when the said person as usual performing his daily routine work including his professional duties at his office. Sehrai expressed his support and solidarity for veteran journalist.

He said a free press is a bedrock and essential ingredient of every civilised society.Sehrai said, journalist fraternity in Kashmir has often face such situation since last 30 years in particular,when the authoritarians seek to consolidate power against the will of the people.He reiterates his demand for journalists to be free from harassment and intimidation, he added,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

