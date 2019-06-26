Hizb and drugs are poles apart: Spokesperson

Srinagar: Hizb-ul-Mujahideen has termed as baseless the statement of Inspector General of Police (Jammu) M K Sinha that the outfit is engaged in smuggling narcotics into J&K.

Hizb chief spokesperson Saleem Hashmi in a statement issued to GNS said: “Hizb-ul-Mujahideen is fighting for the cause of Islam and freedom of Kashmir. Our organization and drugs are poles apart.”

“Before accusing Hizb of being involved in such menace, IGP Jammu must take a look inside and keep a check on black-sheep in its own ranks who for petty material gains are playing with the lives of innocent children and youth,” Hashmi said.

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen considers those dealing with narcotics as worse and dangerous than those involved in flesh trade, the spokesperson said.

