Pulwama: Gunfight erupted between government forces and militants in Brenpathri forest area Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Wednesday morning.

Reports said that acting on inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a joint team of forces including Army’s 42 RR, paramilitary CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG launched a search operation in the area.

As the searches weregoing on, militants fired upon forces triggering a gunfight.

More to follow.

